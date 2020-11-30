Asheville PD investigating 7 shootings over Thanksgiving weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department has been investigating seven separate shootings incidents that happened over Thanksgiving weekend.

Police said one person was killed and two others were injured during the shootings.

Nov. 26

Police said officers responded Thursday just after 2 p.m. to a report of shots being fired into a home on Hillendale Road in east Asheville. When officers arrived on scene, they found the home and a vehicle in front of the home had been shot several times. Police said the residents were inside of the home when the shooting happened. No injuries were reported. Officers responded Thursday at about 10:15 p.m. to 482 Deaverview Road for a report of gunshot victim, according to the police department. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot in the head. After further investigation, officers learned the victim arrived in the parking lot and was quickly approached by the suspect, police said. The suspect shot the victim before running away from the scene. The victim was then taken to Mission Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Police said he remains in serious but stable condition. Nov. 27 Police said officers responded Friday at about 11:50 p.m. for a reported shooting on Livingston Street in the Southside community.



When officers arrived on scene, they found a driver had crashed into a utility pole after their vehicle was shot, according to the police department. The driver was not injured.



After further investigation, officers learned the victim was being chased by suspects in another vehicle. Officers said the suspects shot at the victim’s vehicle on Depot Street before leaving the scene. Nov. 28

Officers responded Saturday at about 12:15 a.m. to Mission Hospital for a reported gunshot victim, according to the police department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim had been shot in a parking lot in the 600 block of Hendersonville Road.

The victim was shot in the arm, and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

Police said officers responded Saturday at about 8:30 a.m. to a report of shots being fired near the Montford baseball field, located at 90 Gay Street in north Asheville.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 17-year-old had been shot multiple times, according to the police department.

Officers provided aid the boy until paramedics arrived on scene. He was taken to Mission Hospital, where he later died.

Police said detectives have identified persons of interest in this case.

Officers responded Saturday at about 6:50 p.m. to a reported shooting at a home on Shiloh Road, according to the police department.

When officers arrived on scene, they found at least one bullet hole in the front of the home. Police said the bullet traveled through several walls inside of the home. Police said several people were home at the time of the shooting.

A neighboring home was also shot at least three times, police said. Several people were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said officers responded Saturday at about 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the Southside community.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a home on Pine Grove Avenue had been shot at least eight times, police said. Several people were home at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Police said one of the bullets went through an exterior wall and into the living room, barely missing two people.