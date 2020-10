ASEHVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are seeking information following a shooting early Tuesday morning on Crest Avenue.

Police department officials said officers responded at about 2:20 a.m. to a reported shooting.

Officers found 13 shell casings on Crest Avenue and one on Booker Street, according to the police department.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.