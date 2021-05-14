Asheville Police arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said they have arrested a man Thursday who had open warrants for resisting public officer, driving while license revoked and driving while impaired.

While police were arresting Antonio Donte Lynch, 31, they located a loaded 9mm pistol and illegal drugs, according to the police department.

According to the police department, Lynch was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.

Lynch is currently in jail with no bond.