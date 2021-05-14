Asheville Police arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Antonio Donte Lynch (Source: Buncombe County Detention Center)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said they have arrested a man Thursday who had open warrants for resisting public officer, driving while license revoked and driving while impaired.

While police were arresting Antonio Donte Lynch, 31, they located a loaded 9mm pistol and illegal drugs, according to the police department.

According to the police department, Lynch was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation and simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance.

Lynch is currently in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store