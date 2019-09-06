Asheville Police investigating death of infant, mother following June shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials have been investigating the death of an infant and his mother following a shooting back in June.

Police said Thursday they had been made aware of K’syon Finley’s death.

Finley was the son of Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel, 24, of Asheville, who was found shot multiple times at Deaverview Apartments on June 12, according to police. She was pregnant at the time and died at Mission Hospital.

Police said they believe Finley’s death to be connected to the shooting incident.

Police had been investigating Simuel’s death as a homicide.

According to Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams, Simuel testified as a witnessAsheville Police investigating death of infant, mother following June shooting

for the state in the trial of Nathaniel Dixon, who is accused of shooting and killing a woman and her unborn child, as well as injuring her young son back in 2016.

Williams said that Simuel was released from a subpoena obligating her to be available to provide testimony late last week, and was free to return to her home.

The district attorney’s office informed Superior Court Judge R. Gregory Horne, who is presiding over Dixon’s trial, of Simuel’s death.

Horne then reportedly issued orders to protect individuals who are involved with the trial to ensure proceedings may safely continue.

Police said they need the communities help in solving the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.