Asheville Police negotiating with barricaded stabbing suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police officials said crews have been attempting to negotiate with a barricaded stabbing suspect Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspect barricaded theirself at the Woodfin Apartments, located at 15 Woodfin Street in downtown Asheville.

Officers have been working with the department’s crisis negotiation team to get the suspect to come out of the apartment safely.

Police have asked everyone to avoid the area. The surrounding apartments have been cleared and are safe.