ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officers have been searching for a suspect following a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Police said the stabbing happened at about 12:21 a.m. on Klondyke Avenue.

One person was taken to Mission Hospital. His injuries appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.