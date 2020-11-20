Asheville Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man Lukyas Harbison

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Lukyas Lee Harbison (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help locating a man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Lukyas Lee Harbison, 18, of Asheville, has open warrants for the following charges:

  • 6 counts of trafficking opium or heroin
  • 2 counts of dangerous drugs free text
  • First degree burglary
  • Robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon
  • Assault by pointing a gun
  • Possession of stolen firearm
  • Carrying a concealed gun
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Harbison is about 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes. He tattoos on his right arm reading “Jackie” and “OTF.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.

