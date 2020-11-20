Asheville Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man Lukyas Harbison

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials need help locating a man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Lukyas Lee Harbison, 18, of Asheville, has open warrants for the following charges:

6 counts of trafficking opium or heroin

2 counts of dangerous drugs free text

First degree burglary

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault by pointing a gun

Possession of stolen firearm

Carrying a concealed gun

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Harbison is about 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes. He tattoos on his right arm reading “Jackie” and “OTF.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.