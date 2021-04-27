Asheville Police searching for armed & dangerous man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department detectives need help finding a wanted man.

Police said Cameron Jonti Cooper, 24, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cooper is about 5’10” tall and weighs about 165 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos on his arms, including a drama mask, “Zaiden Child of God” and “704”.

Police said he is wanted for two counts of assault on a female, first-degree kidnapping, larceny, resisting public officer, three counts of pretrial release violation, larceny from a person, and injury to personal property.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110. Tips can also be texted by sending “TIP2APD” to 847411 or submitted through the police department’s app.