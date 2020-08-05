Asheville Police seeking info following shooting on Haywood Rd

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday evening on Haywood Road.

Police said two victims told them a man walked up to their vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Haywood Road and started shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found three shell casings in the parking lot near the vehicle.

The victims were not injured during the shooting, police said.

Police said detectives have developed a person of interest. They will continue to investigate and analyze evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at (828) 252-1110.