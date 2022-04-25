ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A larceny suspect was identified after using another man’s identity during an arrest in Asheville.

We previously reported the Asheville Police Department arrested 27 people during a special operation targeting larceny and habitual offenders on April 14 on various accounts of larceny, shoplifting and other crimes at various businesses in the East Asheville area.

Police said one of the larceny suspects named in the special operation was actually the victim of identity theft, and the real identity of the suspect is now known.

During a post-arrest investigation, detectives said they revealed that Joseph “Hammer” Hesse, 45, had been using the identity of Britt Jacobs for several months. Therefore, in addition to the larceny charges, officers have charged Hesse with identity theft and obstruction of justice.