Atlanta rapper Foogiano arrested on weapons charges following Lavish Lounge shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Rapper Kwame Brown, known better by his stage name “Foogiano,” has been indicted on federal weapons charges in connection to the 2020 shooting at Lavish Lounge that left two people dead and eight others injured.

Brown is not charged with firing a weapon during the shooting, but rather for carrying one. Brown is a convicted felon.

According to court records, the rapper was extradited to Greenville Friday. A grand jury indicted him on two separate weapons charges.

Another man, Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, was charged with murder days after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store