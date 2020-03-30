Attempted murder suspect arrested for shooting in Oconee Co. extradited back from GA

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the county last week was extradited back to the area from Stephens County, Ga. Monday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Devan Chavis Bennett, 27, was apprehended on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. in Stephens County following the shooting last Wednesday in Oconee County.

Bennett was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime in regard to the shooting of a female victim at an address on Spartan Drive.

Evidence gathered during the investigation resulted in Bennett being charged with an additional count of attempted murder for trying to shoot a male in the same incident.

Regina Mote and Timothy Rogers -Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

We reported earlier that the sheriff’s office arrested Regina Leigh Mote, 47, of Seneca and Timothy Wayne Rogers, 47, of Walhalla, charging then each with one count of accessory after the fact of a felony.

Mote was also reportedly served an outstanding Family Court bench warrant.