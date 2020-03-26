Attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The sheriff’s office confirmed attempted murder suspect Aaron Seagraves was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Deputies began searching for Seagraves Wednesday after they said he beat two people with a bat and stabbed one of them multiple times. The incident allegedly happened at a home on Henry Cash Drive near Chesnee around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Seagraves, 27, was located off Cudd Road in the Cowpens area Thursday morning and is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.