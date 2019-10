WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been charged with a sex crime on a 10-month-old baby after injuries were discovered by a church worker in Warrenville, S.C.

Maguael Troy Adams, 18, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Adams has a history of arrests in Richmond County, including charges for shoplifting and entering an auto to commit theft.

He’s being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.