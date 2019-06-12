Belton man faces charges after Anderson Co. deputies find 220 grams of meth

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies arrested a man after find a large amount of meth during a traffic stop.

Deputies stopped Joey Derrick Owen, 32, of Belton, on June 7 while he was driving on Clemson Boulevard near Pearman Dairy Road in Anderson, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the stop, deputies found approximately 220 grams of methamphetamine and a gun, deputies said.

Owen was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine greater than 200 grams, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Owen taken to the Anderson County Detention Center. He was denied bond.

