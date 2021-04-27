Belton man wanted for 2 child sex crimes, police say

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Belton Police Department needs help locating a man who they said is wanted for two sex crimes involving a child.

Police said Daniel Matthew Kilgore, 31, of Belton, is wanted for two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor less than 11-years-old.

He was last seen Monday at about 1:30 p.m. at his house on Ellison Street, police said.

Kilgore is about 5’9″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officers believe he may be driving a blue Dodge Pacifica with a South Carolina license plate “4251PL” with reportedly the back window busted out.

Anyone with information on Kilgore’s whereabouts is asked to call the Belton Police Department at (864) 338-8450 or Anderson Area Crime Stopper at (888) 274-6372.