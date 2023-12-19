OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Bond was denied for a man accused of shooting and injuring an Upstate deputy.

50-year-old Gregory Wayne Maxwell appeared before a judge for the first time since he allegedly shot Corporal Lucas Watts during a traffic stop along Highway 11 near Mt. Pleasant Road on Nov. 16.

Maxwell was later found on Black Bass Road and was injured during a shootout with deputies. He was taken to the hospital.

After Maxwell came before the judge, the judge listed off his charges:

6 counts of attempted murder

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

failure to stop for blue lights

operating unregistered vehicle

driving without a license

reckless driving

When the judge asked if Maxwell understood the charges, he shook his head and said no.

Maxwell’s attorney then interrupted and said “Your honor he is not fully understanding. I had a conversation with him. He seems surprised by a lot of this. This is going to be a longer road than I thought.”

The judge went through the charges again. Maxwell stated he understood.

The judge then set bond for five counts of attempted murder for $1 million each.

The judge denied bond for the attempted murder charged where the deputy was struck. His bond will have to be set at the circuit court judge.

Maxwell was also given bond for the other charges.