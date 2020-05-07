Brevard man receives 23 year sentence following death of 4-year-old boy

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Brevard man was sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder in Transylvania County Superior Court.

7 News previously reported Keyshawn Trekell Smith, 24, was charged with charged with felony child abuse and first-degree murder back in May 2018 after a 4-year-old child allegedly fell from a window.

The child was in Smith’s care when he was injured and later died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to a news release from District Attorney Greg Newman.

Smith originally said his girlfriend’s son climbed out of a window and fell several feet to the ground outside of the trailer. He was babysitting the boy, along with three other children, while the mother was at work, according to the news release.

After further investigation, the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office found Smith’s story was inconsistent with evidence. The NC State Bureau of Investigation found traces of blood in the bathroom of the home, according to the news release.

Another man was at the home at the time of the incident, according to the release, but Newman said he “gave very little clarity about what occurred to the child.”

“I authorized the plea to second degree murder in this case because no one could explain to me what actually happened inside the home to the child,” Newman said. “We still have questions about what actually occurred, but I believe the defendant is responsible for the injuries to the child and I believe this plea holds him responsible.”