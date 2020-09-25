Buffalo man charged with 6 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators arrested a Buffalo man Thursday on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations and ICAC Task Force received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to the suspect.

Christopher Allen Todd, 22, has been charged with second degree exploitation of a minor and five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said Todd distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Wilson said Todd could face up to 10 years in jail for each felony offense.

