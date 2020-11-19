Buncombe Co. deputies searching for man wanted on child abuse charge

Darion Ray (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies have been searching for a man wanted on a child abuse charge.

Deputies said Darion Michael Ray, 30, of Arden, is about 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has red hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office immediately at (828) 250-6670. Deputies said he should not be approached.

