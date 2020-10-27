Buncombe Co. deputies searching for wanted man who bit an officer and injured another

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies have been attempting to locate a man who bit one officer and injured another.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to arrest Cesar Ernesto Gomez, Jr., 21, on Monday at his home in Arden. He was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

While trying to arrest him, Gomez pushed one of the officers, causing him to fall and hit his head on a wall, according to the sheriff’s office. Gomez then bit another officer, causing a portion of his skin to become partially detached.

Gomez ran away from the deputies with handcuffs attached to one of his arms, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Gomez is an “avid boxer” and has threaten law enforcement officers with knives in the past.

According to the sheriff’s office, he is wanted on six outstanding warrants, including three counts of assault on a female, resisting public officer, assault on a government official and felony assault inflicting serious injury on a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (828) 250-6670 or Detective Ryan Shelton at (828) 250-4493. Deputies said anyone who comes into contact with Gomez should use caution and call 911 immediately.