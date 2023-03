A Buncombe County man was sentenced for sex crimes against a minor on Tuesday

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County man was sentenced for sex crimes against a minor on Tuesday.

Bobby Lee Penley, 59, was arrested in June of 2021 after pleading guilty to two counts of statutory sex offense with a child and first-degree kidnapping.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Penley was sentenced to 219 to 323 months in prison, a minimum of 18 years.