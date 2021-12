BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County murder suspect was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals early Sunday morning, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

We previously reported Alfred Louis Logan Jr. was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Kedrick Tevon Green on Nov. 28.

Deputies said he was taken into custody in Elizabeth City, N.C.