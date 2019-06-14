Burglar targets 2 Beaumont Village homes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A burglar was caught on camera terrorizing a community in Spartanburg.

Police said the burglaries happened at two homes on Southern Street in Beaumont Village over the weekend. Detectives believe the same suspect targeted both homes, but only robbed one.

Caroline Brown shuts her backdoor and secures it with three locks.

She said it’s part of her routine since moving into a home in Beaumont Village three years ago.

However, Sunday morning something out of the ordinary surprised her.

“The backdoor was unlocked and the window was open,” she told 7News.

Brown said right before that, she found her roommate sleeping on the couch and thought it was strange.

“She said that she woke up, her room is dark and there was something next to her bed,” Brown said. “[But] at least four times now, she says she’s woken up in the middle of the night and thought there was someone in her bedroom. She’s always said, ‘I guess I was dreaming. There couldn’t have been someone in my bedroom.'”

Brown always jokes that a ghost haunts them, so the girls brushed it off. That was until they made another chilling discovery.

“There were muddy footprints on the ground,” Brown said.

So out of curiosity, they check the house and found that “Money was missing. Wallets were missing,” said Brown.

It wasn’t a bad dream.

Her roommate saw the burglar robbing them just inches away.

“Why she didn’t scream or come wake us up.” she said.

The burglar didn’t even have to force his way in.

“The window was open. I guess because he leaned in halfway to unlock the door,” Brown said.

When they called the police, the girls found out another house in their neighborhood was targeted the same night.

Investigators believe the man, caught on home security video, attempted to break into the home after burglarizing Brown’s house.

Brown, however, is counting her blessings that only replaceable items were taken.

“We were so close to something more awful happening,” she told 7News.

Brown told 7News the burglar took all the money she has for the next two weeks. She said right now she can’t afford to replace her locks.

Police said no one has been arrested.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red jersey with the words “Trap House” on the front and the number 21 on the back.

If you have any information, please call Spartanburg Police.