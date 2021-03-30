Candler man faces multiple sex charges involving a minor

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tommy Lee McKinney (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

CANDLER, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing multiple sex charges involving a minor.

Deputies said Tommy Lee McKinney, 27, of Candler, has been charged with four counts of first degree statutory rape, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, three counts of incest with a child younger than 13, and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

McKinney is accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor from late 2020 to early 2021, deputies said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store