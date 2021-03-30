Candler man faces multiple sex charges involving a minor

CANDLER, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing multiple sex charges involving a minor.

Deputies said Tommy Lee McKinney, 27, of Candler, has been charged with four counts of first degree statutory rape, three counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, three counts of incest with a child younger than 13, and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

McKinney is accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor from late 2020 to early 2021, deputies said.