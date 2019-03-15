Car crashes at apartment complex following deputy pursuit in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Anderson County deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the chase started at about 3:30 p.m. after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of George Albert Lake Road.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and deputies followed the car in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the three men, Kameron Johnson, 19, of Anderson, Honrie Martin, 19, of Anderson, and Alantez Rice, 20, of Anderson, jumped out of the car and ran into an apartment. The car then crashed into an air conditioning unit at the Fairview Garden Apartments complex on Williamston Road, according to the sheriff's office.Deputies followed the men to the apartment and arrested Martin and Rice without incident. Deputies said Johnson jumped out of the second-story apartment's window. Johnson lead deputies on a short chase before they arrested him.

Johnson has been charged with failure to stop, driving under suspension and breach of peace.

Martin and Rice were each charged with breach of peace.