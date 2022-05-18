SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) — The CEO of a renewable energy company was accused of using investors’ money to buy a home in South Carolina.

The United States Attorney’s Office charged James Abrams, 39, of Easley with wire and mail fraud, identity theft, money laundering, unlawful monetary transactions, obstruction of justice, and false statement offenses.

He was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury.

Abrams is accused of using over $792,000 of the investors’ money to purchase a home in South Carolina. To conceal his financial activities, Abrams alleged laundered $700,000 of the funds through a series of his bank accounts. Abrams faces 13 charges of money laundering and unlawful financial transactions for his illicit financial activities, according to the press release.

The indictment alleges that Abrams, the owner and Chief Executive Officer of EthosGen LLC, provided forged documents and false information to induce several investors to invest $1,100,000 in his company, according to the press release.

An article linked on the renewable company’s website in 2018 describes a generator that captures excess heat and converts it to energy:

“All eyes were on the unassuming white box as it was first turned online.

“Oh here it goes!” exclaimed Abrams as the system suddenly rumbled to life. The eager anticipation for this moment was contrasted by the mellow hum the unit produced.

“Once it gets working, it is less exciting,” Abrams jokes, noting how quiet the system is designed to be.

If funds were used to purchase a home, the investment opportunity appears to be even less exciting.

Abrams allegedly provided the potential investors with forged tax returns, false financial records, forged contracts with purported customers of EthosGen LLC, and a forged intellectual property license, according to a press release from Gurganus.

“The forged documents and false information inflated EthosGen LLC’s revenues, business activity, and profitability, thereby making it a more attractive investment. In addition to 19 charges of wire fraud and mail fraud, Abrams also faces five charges of aggravated identity theft, for forging signatures and using other individuals’ personal information on forged documents, without their authorization,” according to a press release from Gurganus.

Abrams also is accused of lying to investors and his former chief financial officer by claiming he had used the funds to purchase company inventory for EthosGen LLC. He allegedly provided investors with falsified company reports and accounting records to corroborate his misrepresentations about the use of the investment, according to the press release.

The indictment further alleges that, upon becoming aware of the Internal Revenue Service’s criminal investigation of Abrams, he took several steps to obstruct the investigation, according to the press release.

Namely, he is accused of creating false documents and accounting records that purported to classify his embezzlement of investor funds as a loan, according to the press release.

He further was charged with seven counts of providing false statements to federal investigators by claiming that EthosGen LLC owed him $800,000; and by not providing his investors with truthful information when they evaluated his company during a due diligence process, according to the press release.

The indictment seeks the return of the money Abrams took from investors and the home he purchased in South Carolina, according to the press release.