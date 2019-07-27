Cherokee Co. deputy arrested for DUI

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An off duty Cherokee County deputy was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Daryl Crossley, 29, was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center at about 5:30 a.m.

Crossley had been a deputy with Cherokee County since April 17, 2017.

Mueller said Crossley submitted his resignation immediately following his release from jail.

Mueller released the following statement: