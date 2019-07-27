Cherokee Co. deputy arrested for DUI

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An off duty Cherokee County deputy was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence.
Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said Daryl Crossley, 29, was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center at about 5:30 a.m.
Crossley had been a deputy with Cherokee County since April 17, 2017.
Mueller said Crossley submitted his resignation immediately following his release from jail.
Mueller released the following statement:
“Our staff is reminded on a regular basis that we must follow the laws and our actions as law enforcement officers must always be above reproach. Under no circumstances should anyone ever drive a motor vehicle while under the influence, the former officer exercised poor judgement and decision making when he chose to drive. His arrest in no way should not take away from all the hard work and dedication of all the officers that are doing things right on a daily basis in this noble profession. The great men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to serve with Honor, Professionalism, Excellence, Dedication and above all with Integrity.”Sheriff Mueller