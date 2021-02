SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A 37-year-old Chesnee woman was arrested and charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor Tuesday morning.

The suspect, Christina Claire Banks, will have a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

According to an arrest warrant, the alleged crimes occurred between January 5, 2020 and July 22, 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available