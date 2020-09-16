Child shot 5 times following fight in Asheville, investigation underway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a child was shot five times Tuesday evening following a fight.

Police said officers responded at about 8 p.m. to Scott Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile had been shot five times. Police said the child received emergency medical treatment, and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

After further investigation, police said the fight started in Walton Street Park and the victim was chased to Scott Street, where the shooting happened.

A person of interest has been identified, according to police.

The police department will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.