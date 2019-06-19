Man facing charges following robberies in Clemson, police say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon following several armed robberies.

Police officers have been investigating three armed robberies that happened within three days in Clemson.

Police said the robber used the same silver handgun and took everything the person had on them. All three robberies were within a couple miles of one another.

One robbery was on Clemson Street, another in Victoria Square’s parking lot and the third was at the Stop-A-Minit gas station.

Police arrested Elijah Rahir Thomas, 21, of Greer, in connection to the Stop-A-Minit robbery on June 17. Police said the robbery happened at about 2:16 a.m. on Tiger Boulevard.

Business owners nearby told 7News that they’re trying to make sure they’re not out after dark following these robberies.

“That made us really nervous. That could easily happen here. Luckily we aren’t stand alone and we have many businesses around us, and hopefully someone would hear us yell or see us if someone came in,” said Emily Thomas, Emmaline Boutique & Gifts owner.

Police said Elijah Thomas has been charged with armed robbery and other charges are pending. They have not said if Thomas is connected to the other robberies.