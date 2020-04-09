Columbia Police: Man crashed into home, violated state virus order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who police say was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a South Carolina home has been accused of driving under the influence and violating a state coronavirus order.

Columbia police say 26-year-old Markevis Kinard hit a vehicle at a gas station and crashed into the occupied home on Wednesday morning. Police say Kinard was cited for violating the state’s home or work order that was issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It says people must stay home unless they are going to work or carrying out essential duties. It’s unclear whether Kinard had an attorney who could speak for him.