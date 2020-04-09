1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Columbia Police: Man crashed into home, violated state virus order

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who police say was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into a South Carolina home has been accused of driving under the influence and violating a state coronavirus order.

Columbia police say 26-year-old Markevis Kinard hit a vehicle at a gas station and crashed into the occupied home on Wednesday morning. Police say Kinard was cited for violating the state’s home or work order that was issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It says people must stay home unless they are going to work or carrying out essential duties. It’s unclear whether Kinard had an attorney who could speak for him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories