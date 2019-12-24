Coroner: 14-month-old boy dies following head injury, death ruled homicide

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville toddler died Tuesday morning following a head injury that happened on Saturday.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Kingston Clark, 1, was at home with his father and sibling on Saturday when he received a “non-accidental” head injury.

Kingston was taken to the Trauma Center at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

The coroner’s office said the manner of Kingston’s death is homicide.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate A Remarkable Woman

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store