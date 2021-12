BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are conducting a shooting investigation in Boiling Springs.

According to the coroner’s office, the incident happened on Homestead Drive on Sunday and resulted in two people being dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the victims as Arthur Brannon lll, 43, and MiAysha Brannon, 23, both of Boiling Springs.