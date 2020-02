ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has been investigating the death of a 2-year-old.

According to the coroner’s office, crews responded at about 11 p.m. to the 1500 block of Centerville Road.

The coroner’s office said an “intense death investigation” is underway. Inititial evidence leads them to believe there was foul play.

Details are limited at this time.

