Man’s body found on S. Washington Ave. in Greenville Co., death investigation underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man’s body was found along the side of the road in the Welcome area of Greenville County.

Deputies said they received a call about the body at about 5 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the man suffered trauma to his neck. He was found near the intersection of South Washington Avenue near South Florida Avenue.

The coroner’s office said the death is suspicious. They will continue to investigate.

