Coroner: Man dies 4 months after being found with a gunshot wound to head in Seneca

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies on the scene of Hope Avenue, July 10, 2019. (WSPA).

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was found shot in the head in a wooded area near Seneca back in July died Thursday morning.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Timothy Wade Phillips, 31, of Seneca, died at about 10:41 a.m. at Magnolia Manor in Inman. He had been receiving ongoing medical treatment since he was shot.

7 News previously reported someone found Phillips at about 7:30 a.m. in a wooded area off Hope Avenue near Seneca and called 911. Phillips was then flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Marshall Lee Rogers (From: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Days after Phillips was found, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Marshall Lee Rogers, 26, and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday to assist the sheriff’s office with their investigation.

