Coroner: Man dies 4 months after being found with a gunshot wound to head in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man who was found shot in the head in a wooded area near Seneca back in July died Thursday morning.
The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Timothy Wade Phillips, 31, of Seneca, died at about 10:41 a.m. at Magnolia Manor in Inman. He had been receiving ongoing medical treatment since he was shot.
7 News previously reported someone found Phillips at about 7:30 a.m. in a wooded area off Hope Avenue near Seneca and called 911. Phillips was then flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Days after Phillips was found, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Marshall Lee Rogers, 26, and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The coroner’s office said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday to assist the sheriff’s office with their investigation.