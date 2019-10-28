Coroner: Man found shot to death in Greenville, homicide investigation underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews have been investigating after a man was found shot to death Sunday morning in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Roger Taylor Belton, 55, of Greenville, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex, located in the 200 block of Shaw Street.

The coroner’s office said Belton was injured and died at about 5 a.m.

Belton was pronounced dead at the scene at about 6:49 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy was performed, but the cause of death is still pending.

Greenville Police and Greenville County EMS responded to the scene.

Greenville Police and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the homicide.