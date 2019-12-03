1  of  5
Closings
Graham County Schools Haywood County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mitchell County Schools Yancey County Schools

Man killed, another injured during shooting at apartments on Howard Ln. in Anderson

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A man was killed and another person was injured during a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in Anderson.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the Belton Woods Apartments, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Medshore Ambulance Service, Anderson Fire Department and the police department responded to the 100 block of Howard Lane to find two people had been shot, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said one victim was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center for treatment. The second victim, Daniel Jimenez, 23, of Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jimenez’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The police department and coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store