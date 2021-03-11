2 dead in Gaffney crash after chase from NC

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two people are dead after a chase from North Carolina ended with a crash Thursday night in Gaffney.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller, the chase began in Cleveland County when law enforcement attempted to stop a vehicle whose driver had several outstanding felony warrants.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 1998 Jeep SUV was traveling north on West Buford Street about about 7:26 p.m. Troopers said the driver was attempting to avoid police and ran off of the left side of the roadway near Camellia Circle and crashed into a tree.

The driver and the passenger were thrown from the vehicle and killed, troopers said. They were not wearing seat belts. The man and woman have not yet been identified.



Sheriff Mueller said a trooper in North Carolina crashed during the chase. The trooper is OK.

SCHP’s MAIT team will continue to investigate the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.