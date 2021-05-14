Man faces DUI charges following deadly wrong-way crash on I-385

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials responded to a deadly two vehicle crash early Friday morning in Greenville.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the crash happened on May 14 at about 4:36 a.m. on I-385 southbound near the N. Pleasantburg Drive exit.

Greenville Police Department said the driver of a white truck, Ryan Edward Bishop, was headed northbound in the southbound lanes when he crashed into Honda Civic.

The coroner’s office said the driver of a Honda Civic, Thelma Marie Leake, 48, of Greenville, died at the scene. A passenger in the Honda Civic was also injured and transported to a local hospital for surgery.

SCHP’s website said all lanes were blocked following the crash.

Bishop has been charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI with great bodily injury.

The case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Greenville City Police Department.