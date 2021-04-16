Coroner responding to hit-and-run death at skating rink in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office have been investigating a death following a hit-and-run crash.

Troopers said they are investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian. The crash happened Friday at about 6:52 a.m. on Sha Lane near US 221, according to SCHP’s website.

The coroner’s office confirmed they respond to Sk8terz Family Fun Center, located on Sha Lane.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as information becomes available.