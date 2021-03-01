Coroner responding to shooting scene at hotel in Duncan

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: WSPA)

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Monday morning to a deadly shooting at a hotel in Duncan.

The shooting happened at the Woodspring Suites, located on Frontage Road, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said all people involved have been identified. There is no threat to the public.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Duncan Police Department responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We are working to get more details. 7 News crews are on scene and working to get more information.

