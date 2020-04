ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded after a man was shot Tuesday morning on East Market Street in Anderson.

According to Anderson Police, officers responded just before 11:30 a.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound laying in the grass at Fortson Homes apartments.

The man was taken to AnMed Hospital, police said.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed they are investigating the death as a homicide.

