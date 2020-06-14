Man facing murder charges following a shooting on McGarity St. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged after he shot and killed another man Saturday night in Greenville County.

Greenville County Dispatch said deputies responded at about 8:52 p.m. to a home in the 300 block McGarity Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man’s body in front of the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the victim, George Adam Slade, 45, of Greenville, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Sheriff’s office officials said Lee Nathaniel Washington, Jr., 29, was arrested after investigators learned he shot Slade following a fight. He charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and felon in possession.

Deputies said he was arrested by Easley Police officers and is being held on unrelated charges.