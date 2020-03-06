Coroner: Walhalla teen shot in head, killed, death investigation underway

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old teen was shot and killed Thursday night in Mountain Rest.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the shooting happened at about 7:58 p.m. at a home on Trillium Drive.

The coroner’s office said the 17-year-old boy was shot once in the head while visiting a friend’s house.

There is no threat to the community, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The coroner’s office and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.