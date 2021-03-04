Daycares on lockdown as deputies search for couple near LC Drive in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said officers are searching for a man and a woman near LC Drive, 221 South and the surrounding area.

Deputies said a stolen vehicle was found and the couple ran away from the scene.

As a precaution, daycares in the area have been placed on lockdown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man was wearing a black hoodie and jeans. They did not have a description for the woman.

The sheriff’s office has asked for anyone who sees suspicious individuals in the area to call 911. They should not be approached.