Deadly shooting under investigation in Union County, local man describes ‘chaotic’ night

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Union County deputies said several people were shot and two people were killed Saturday night during a large party on Dover Road.

“We hear hundreds of people screaming and people start running in the road and that’s when the gunshots went off,” a Gaffney man who wishes to remain anonymous said. “There was this girl that fell on the ground and the crowd just trampled her.”

He asked us not to use his name or show his face. However he wanted to share what he told us, he saw on a rural road in Union County.

He told 7 News he was on his way to Union to see some family Saturday.

“It was just pandemonium out there with all those people. There was well over 1,000 people out there,” said the man.

He’s not wrong. Major Scott Coffer with the Union County Sheriff’s Office told us they’ve seen large parties in this area before. However, he said never this big.

“You had the people that were hit that had gunshot wounds. We were trying to get to them and get EMS in there to help them, so very chaotic,” said Union County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Major Scott Coffer.

Major Coffer told us it all started when they got a report of cars parked up and down a nearby road.

He told 7 News, as a tow truck was taking away some of those cars parked over the white line, shots started firing.

“We were noticing some victims come out with gunshot wounds. There was still more gunshots going off and then we tried to disperse the crowd,” said Major Coffer.

But the Gaffney man we talked to said getting out of that crowd wasn’t easy.

“I didn’t know what I was supposed to do because you can’t run over people, you’re trying to get out of there as quick as possible but you’re pretty much stuck,” said the Gaffney resident.

He said all they could do was take shelter within the walls of their car until they had a clear path out.

“I’m just glad we made it out and I’m sorry for the victims who didn’t,” the man told us.

Major Coffer said seven people were shot and two were killed.

The coroner’s office said Curtis Lamont Bomar, 21, of Spartanburg, died at the scene. Jabbrie Brandon, 17, of Union, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Darnell Deandre Beacham, 35, Buffalo, and Shaquille Obryant Barber, 26, of Jonesville, were arrested following the shooting. They were each charged with public disorderly conduct.

Major Coffer told 7 News they could be face charges of homicide and attempted murder.

