Death investigation underway after 2 found dead in Greenville Co. home

Deputies are investigating the deaths of two people. (WSPA)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said officers have been investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left two dead over the weekend.

Dareen Bernard Gibson, 33, of Greenville, and Marie Antionette Hill, 37, of Greenville, were found dead inside of the home, located on Oakdale Drive, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:05 p.m. Saturday about a woman being shot. Deputies believed that at least one other person was still inside the residence and SWAT was requested, the sheriff’s office said.

Two kids were inside of the residence at the time, deputies said. They were not harmed.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll continue to update this story.