Deputies: 19-year-old makes threatening post that mentions Dorman High

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said a 19-year-old has been charged after posting a threatening photo online that mentioned Dorman High School.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received multiple calls about a photo that was posted online. The first caller told officers they saw the photo Tuesday morning just after midnight on 4chan.org. The second caller said they saw the photo being shared on Twitter.

Deputies said the photo was of a “white male juvenile” taking a photo of himself in the mirror while holding a rifle. The caption said, “Dorman High School South Carolina, Tomorrow 10 am, So long robots.”

After further investigation, deputies said former Dorman High School student Hunter Lee Gilbert, 19, of Robuck, admitted to posting the photo on 4chan.org “to see what reaction he would get.”

Gilbert told deputies the person in the photo was not him but was his friend, who knew nothing about the post.

Deputies said they found a handgun and a rifle in Gilbert’s home.

Gilbert has been charged with school/nonstudent interfering, disrupting or disturbing schools. 

